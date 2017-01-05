1-2 inches of snow possible midnight into Friday

One to 2 inches of snow is possible from midnight to 10 a.m. Friday.

The National Weather Service sad major impacts of winter weather will be slick and hazardous roads due to snow, especially on bridges and overpasses. Blowing snow is likely in open areas, the NWS said, which may reduce visibility.

Additionally, the NWS said wind chills values will be 0-5 degrees. If you're planning to be outdoors, layer up. A hat is also beneficial, the NWS said, since half your body heat can be lost from the head.