According to 911 dispatch, five people were injured in a two-vehicle rollover accident on Highway 271 and 9A in Spiro before 9 a.m. Thursday.

Dispatch said one child was taken by Tulsa Life Flight. Other injuries have been reported.

LeFlore County EMS, Sheriff's Department, Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Spiro Police, Pocola Police and Murry Spurr Fire Department responded.