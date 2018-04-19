$1 million Powerball ticket sold in Arkoma

The Oklahoma Lottery is seeking the owner of a winning Powerball ticket from last night’s drawing worth $1 million. The winning ticket was purchased at J Sacs located at 1516 Main in Arkoma.

The winning numbers for the April 18 drawing are 12-17-10-09-23 and the Powerball number is 9. The winner successfully matched five of five white balls to win $1 million. The winner has 180 days from the day of the drawing to claim their prize at the Oklahoma Lottery Headquarters, located at 3817 N. Santa Fe in Oklahoma City.

Since its launch, the Oklahoma Lottery has had 59 winners of $1 million or more.

Net proceeds of all Lottery games are used to support improvements and enhancements for Oklahoma education. Since the Lottery’s inception, more than $840 million has been contributed to education. With the passing of HB 1837, the Oklahoma Lottery’s contribution to education is set to increase by $110 million over the next five years.

For more information about the Oklahoma Lottery, please visit www.lottery.ok.gov.