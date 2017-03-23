2016-17 All-Black Diamond Conference Basketball Teams

SHOOTING BYRD — Talihina’s Kariim Byrd, front right, takes a jump shot during the Class 2A Regional Tournament opening-round game against Oktaha last month on Chris Gillespie Court at Ray Henson Gymnasium. Byrd’s teammates Dylan Blair, center, and Colton Wall, back right, watch. All three Golden Tigers were named to the All-Black Diamond Conference Boys Basketball Team. Photo by Holly Cooper
Thursday, March 23, 2017

Boys
Talihina — Kariim Byrd, Colton Wall, Jacob Sockey, Dylan Blair
Heavener — Connor Place
Hartshorne — Jawaski Johnson, Easten James, Ledgen Angeli
Stigler — Jaxson McAlvain
Wilburton — Garrett Smith, Jager Sokolosky, Dalton Battles, Levi Knight, Kyle Mcalester
Girls
Heavener — Azure Watkins, Makenzie Wilson, Emily Yandell
Pocola — Lupe Galvan
Talihina — Mariah Crank, Shay Hill
Honorable Mention
Pocola — Rakell Lairamore, Morgan Francis
Editor's note: The remaining members of the girls all-conference team was unavailable.

Category: