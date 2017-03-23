2016-17 All-Black Diamond Conference Basketball Teams
Thursday, March 23, 2017
Boys
Talihina — Kariim Byrd, Colton Wall, Jacob Sockey, Dylan Blair
Heavener — Connor Place
Hartshorne — Jawaski Johnson, Easten James, Ledgen Angeli
Stigler — Jaxson McAlvain
Wilburton — Garrett Smith, Jager Sokolosky, Dalton Battles, Levi Knight, Kyle Mcalester
Girls
Heavener — Azure Watkins, Makenzie Wilson, Emily Yandell
Pocola — Lupe Galvan
Talihina — Mariah Crank, Shay Hill
Honorable Mention
Pocola — Rakell Lairamore, Morgan Francis
Editor's note: The remaining members of the girls all-conference team was unavailable.
