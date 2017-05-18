2016-17 All-Rock Island Conference Basketball Teams
Thursday, May 18, 2017
Girls
Most Valuable Player — Shaelyn Green, Leflore
Leflore — Masey Brannon
Whitesboro — Ashten Bailey and Haylee Himes
Red Oak — Darcie McCullar, Kayleigh Hunter and Hannah Mabry
Buffalo Valley — Morgan Wilcox and Breanna McPherson
Clayton — Sydnee Wood.
Boys
Most Valuable Player — Grayson Nix, Red Oak
Leflore — Blake Crase, Dawson Warren and Aaron Lloyd
Whitesboro — Ethan Adams
Red Oak — Jace Blaylock
Buffalo Valley — Cordell Collins
Kinta — Brett Williams and Jude Johnson
Clayton — Jake Stamps
