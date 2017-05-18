2016-17 All-Rock Island Conference Basketball Teams

Girls

Most Valuable Player — Shaelyn Green, Leflore

Leflore — Masey Brannon

Whitesboro — Ashten Bailey and Haylee Himes

Red Oak — Darcie McCullar, Kayleigh Hunter and Hannah Mabry

Buffalo Valley — Morgan Wilcox and Breanna McPherson

Clayton — Sydnee Wood.

Boys

Most Valuable Player — Grayson Nix, Red Oak

Leflore — Blake Crase, Dawson Warren and Aaron Lloyd

Whitesboro — Ethan Adams

Red Oak — Jace Blaylock

Buffalo Valley — Cordell Collins

Kinta — Brett Williams and Jude Johnson

Clayton — Jake Stamps