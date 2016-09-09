2016 District Assignments for Fast-Pitch Softball, Fall Baseball
Friday, September 9, 2016
Fast-Pitch Softball
Class 3A
Idabel at Heavener
Stigler at Spiro
Class 2A
Howe at Pocola
Haworth at Panama
Fort Towson at Wister
Talihina at Warner
Class A
Arkoma and Cave Springs at Gore
Keota and Gans at Porum
Class B
Cameron and Whitesboro at Smithville
Leflore and Battiest at Buffalo Valley
Panola at Red Oak
Editor's Note: Poteau is in a newly-formed District 4A-5 in which the Lady Pirates must be among the top four teams of the district to make a regional tournament.
Fall Baseball
Class A
Stuart and Crowder at Wister
Cameron and Howe at Oktaha
Class B
Buffalo Valley and McCurtain at Leflore
Smithville and Battiest at Whitesboro
Panola and Indianola at Red Oak
— Compiled by PDN Sports Editor David Seeley
