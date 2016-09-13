2016 LeFlore County Fast-Pitch Softball Tournament Day 2 Scores
Tuesday, September 13, 2016
Winner's-Bracket Semifinals
Poteau 3, Spiro 2
Pocola 4, Wister 3, 6 inn.
Loser's-Bracket Opening Round
Panama 5, Arkoma 2, Arkoma eliminated
Howe 12, Talihina 0, Talihina eliminated
Leflore 5, Whitesboro 3, Whitesboro eliminated
Heavener 6, Cameron 1, Cameron eliminated
Loser's-Bracket Second Round
Howe 6, Panama 4, 10 inn. (international tiebreaker), Panama eliminated
Heavener 6, Leflore 5, 7 inn. (international tiebreaker), Leflore eliminated
Loser's-Bracket Quarterfinal
Wister 13, Howe 0, Howe eliminated
Spiro 6, Heavener 4, Spiro eliminated
— Compiled by PDN Sports Editor David Seeley
Category: