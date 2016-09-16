2016 LeFlore County Fast-Pitch Softball Tournament Final Day Scores
Winner's-Bracket Final
Poteau 5, Pocola 0
Loser's-Bracket Semifinal
Wister 2, Spiro 1, Spiro eliminated
Loser's-Bracket Final
Wister 6, Pocola 1, Pocola eliminated
Championship Round
First Title Game
Wister 2, Poteau 0
Second Title Game
Poteau 11, Wister 4, Poteau wins county tournament.
• • •
All-Tournament Teams
First Team
Most Valuable Player — Taylor Nixon, Poteau
Poteau — Michayla Hambrick, Lexi Wood.
Wister — Hunter Gibson, Ayme Warren.
Pocola — Sammie Kuhns, Morgan Francis.
Spiro — Hallie Harper, Morgan Shaw.
Heavener — Emily Yandell.
Howe — Sydnie Womack.
Second Team
Poteau — Darci Kuck.
Wister — Stevee McMillin, Kenlei Duvall.
Pocola — Summer Perkins.
Spiro — Shakyrah Gladness.
Heavener — Makaylee Wilson, Sydney Crase.
Howe — Jalei Oglesby, Angela Price.
Panama — Mikah Rothermel.
