2017 Bedlam game one for the record books as OU prevails over OSU

STILLWATER — Bedlam: A word known across the state of Oklahoma. A rivalry that started Between Oklahoma University and Oklahoma A&M in 1904 with Oklahoma University winning 75-0. Though OU holds the longest winning streak in this match up, along with last year’s win, it is also known to every Oklahoma football fan, OU or OSU, that regardless how your team is doing any specific season anything can happen when the whistle blows at the Bedlam match up.

The 2017 match up between Oklahoma State and OU was not one to disappoint the deep seated rivalry in the heart of every Oklahoma fan.