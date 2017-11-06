2017 Bedlam game one for the record books as OU prevails over OSU

OH, NO YOU DON'T! — Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield, left, gets away from Oklahoma State linebacker Justin Phillips for a touchdown during Saturday’s Bedlam game at Boone Pickens Stadium. PDN photo by Dave McKimmeyBEDLAM BATTLE — OSU wide receiver Tyron Johnson, left, tries to get away from OU defensive back Steven Parker during Saturday's Bedlam game at Boone Pickens Stadium. PDN photo by Dave McKimmey
By: 
Nikki McKimmey
Ad Representative
nmckimmey.pdn@gmail.com
Monday, November 6, 2017

STILLWATER — Bedlam: A word known across the state of Oklahoma. A rivalry that started Between Oklahoma University and Oklahoma A&M in 1904 with Oklahoma University winning 75-0. Though OU holds the longest winning streak in this match up, along with last year’s win, it is also known to every Oklahoma football fan, OU or OSU, that regardless how your team is doing any specific season anything can happen when the whistle blows at the Bedlam match up.
The 2017 match up between Oklahoma State and OU was not one to disappoint the deep seated rivalry in the heart of every Oklahoma fan.

Category: