2017 LeFlore County Baseball Tournament Day 2 Scores/Updated Day 3 Schedule
Tuesday, April 4, 2017
Today's [Tuesday's] Scores
At Panama
Winner's-Bracket Semifinals
Wister 5, Pocola 3
Poteau vs. Panama, rained out
Consolation Opening Round
Leflore 14, Whitesboro 1, Whitesboro eliminated
Consolation Second Round
Leflore 6, Arkoma 3, Arkoma eliminated
At Spiro
Consolation Opening Round
Howe 14, Cameron 1, Cameron eliminated.
Spiro 8, Heavener 7, Heavener eliminated.
Consolation Second Round
Howe vs. Spiro, rained out
Wednesday's Schedule
At Panama
Howe vs. Spiro, 1 p.m.
Poteau vs. Panama, 3 p.m.
— Compiled by PDN Sports Editor David Seeley
