2017 LeFlore County Baseball Tournament Day 3 Scores/Day 4 Schedule
Thursday, April 6, 2017
Winner's-Bracket Semifinal
Poteau 18, Panama 2
Winner's-Bracket Final
Poteau 7, Wister 5
Loser's-Bracket Second Round
Howe 3, Spiro 1, Spiro eliminated
Loser's-Bracket Quarterfinal
Panama 8, Howe 0, Howe eliminated
Pocola 11, Leflore 3, Leflore eliminated
Friday's Schedule
Loser's-Bracket Semifinal
Pocola vs. Panama, 4 p.m.
Loser's-Bracket Final
Pocola-Panama winner vs. Wister, 6 p.m.
— Compiled by PDN Sports Editor David Seeley
