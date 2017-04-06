2017 LeFlore County Baseball Tournament Day 3 Scores/Day 4 Schedule

HOME-R BOY! — Poteau's Kale Barcheers, left, gets greeted at home plate after hitting the first of two home runs in Thursday night's winner's-bracket final against Wister in the 2017 LeFlore County Tournament in Panama. PDN photo by David Seeley
Thursday, April 6, 2017

Winner's-Bracket Semifinal
Poteau 18, Panama 2
Winner's-Bracket Final
Poteau 7, Wister 5
Loser's-Bracket Second Round
Howe 3, Spiro 1, Spiro eliminated
Loser's-Bracket Quarterfinal
Panama 8, Howe 0, Howe eliminated
Pocola 11, Leflore 3, Leflore eliminated
Friday's Schedule
Loser's-Bracket Semifinal
Pocola vs. Panama, 4 p.m.
Loser's-Bracket Final
Pocola-Panama winner vs. Wister, 6 p.m.

— Compiled by PDN Sports Editor David Seeley

