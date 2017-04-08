2017 LeFlore County Baseball Tournament Final Day Score/All-Tournament Team
Saturday, April 8, 2017
Championship Game
Poteau 6, Wister 4, Poteau wins 2017 LeFlore County Tournament
All-Tournament Team
Most Valuable Player — Kale Barcheers, Poteau.
Poteau — Rece Ward, Ben Klutts, Bryson Myers and Carson Cheek.
Wister — Cash Balentine, Scotty Gibson, Jake Sconyers and Kolton Lynn.
Panama — Tristan Thompson, Dawson Restine and Chance Timms.
Pocola — Jacob Miller, Dillon Nguyen and Kyler Ree.
Howe — Tyler Singleterry.
Leflore — Blake Crase, Jett Carver.
Arkoma — Seth Key.
— Compiled by PDN Sports Editor David Seeley
