2017 LeFlore County Baseball Tournament Final Day Score/All-Tournament Team

COUNTY CHAMPS — The Poteau Pirates won the 2017 LeFlore County Baseball Tournament on Saturday afternoon in Panama. PDN photo by David SeeleyCOUNTY RUNNERS-UP — The Wister Wildcats came in second in the 2017 LeFlore County Baseball Tournament on Saturday afternoon in Panama. PDN photo by David SeeleyAll-Tournament Team members present are, front row, from left — Poteau's Kale Barcheers (MVP), Rece Ward and Carson Cheek, Leflore's Jett Carver and Wister's Cash Balentine, Kolton Lynn and Jake Sconyers. Back row — Poteau's Ben Klutts, Howe's Tyler Singleterry, Arkoma's Seth Key, Panama's Tristan Thompson, Wister's Scotty Gibson, Panama's Dawson Restine and Poteau's Bryson Myers. PDN photo by David Seeley
Saturday, April 8, 2017

Championship Game
Poteau 6, Wister 4, Poteau wins 2017 LeFlore County Tournament
All-Tournament Team
Most Valuable Player — Kale Barcheers, Poteau.
Poteau — Rece Ward, Ben Klutts, Bryson Myers and Carson Cheek.
Wister — Cash Balentine, Scotty Gibson, Jake Sconyers and Kolton Lynn.
Panama — Tristan Thompson, Dawson Restine and Chance Timms.
Pocola — Jacob Miller, Dillon Nguyen and Kyler Ree.
Howe — Tyler Singleterry.
Leflore — Blake Crase, Jett Carver.
Arkoma — Seth Key.

— Compiled by PDN Sports Editor David Seeley

