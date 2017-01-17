2017 LeFlore County Basketball Tournament Brackets Day 2

YOU'RE NOT GONNA STOP ME! — Poteau's Angel Osborne, left, dribbles away from Wister defender Kenlei Duvall, right, as Osborne's teammate, Hannah Baker, back, watches during Tuesday afternoon's winner's-bracket quarterfinal of the 2017 LeFlore County Tournament at the Cameron Gym. PDN photo by David Seeley
Tuesday, January 17, 2017

Category:

Files: 
2017LCTBOYSBRACKETDAY2.pdf
2017LCTGIRLSBRACKETDAY2.pdf