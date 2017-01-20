2017 LeFlore County Basketball Tournament Brackets Day 4

WHERE DO YOU THINK YOU'RE GOIN'? — Poteau's Kenzie Newman, left, looks to get past Heavener defender Makenzie Wilson during Thursday night's championship semifinal of the 85th LeFlore County Tournament at the University of Arkansas-Fort Smith's Stubblefield Center. PDN photo by David SeeleyBY ANY MEANS NECESSARY — Spiro's Cassidi Means, left, tries to drive past Howe defender Taya Kellogg during Thursday night's championship semifinal of the 85th LeFlore County Tournament at the University of Arkansas-Fort Smith's Stubblefield Center. PDN photo by David Seeley
Friday, January 20, 2017

2017LCTBOYSBRACKETDAY4.pdf
2017LCTGIRLSBRACKETDAY4.pdf