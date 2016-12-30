Skip to main content
Login
Contact
Subscribe
Search form
Search
The Poteau Daily News
Home
Forms
News
Business News
Local News
Sports
Classifieds
Place a Classified Ad
Classified Display Ads
Obituaries
Entertainment
Special Sections
Talking About...
Photos
Videos
Games
Trending Now
Poteau Blood Drive 12:30-5:45 p.m. Tuesday
Man dead after Tuesday evening stabbing
Wister blood drive 2-6 p.m. Tuesday
You are here
Home
» 2017 LeFlore County Junior High Basketball Tournament Brackets
2017 LeFlore County Junior High Basketball Tournament Brackets
Friday, December 30, 2016
Category:
Sports
Files:
2017JHLCTBOYSBRACKET.pdf
2017JHLCTGIRLSBRACKET.pdf
Popular content
Fires rampant across county
LeFlore County sees unemployment decrease in August
2017 LeFlore County Junior High Basketball Tournament Brackets
Commissioners to vote Tuesday on holiday pay changes
Friday's High School Basketball Scores
View More
Upcoming Events
Libby and the Bandits New Year's Eve Dance
Saturday, December 31, 2016 - 8:00pm
First Day Hike
Sunday, January 1, 2017 - 1:00pm
Howe FFA Fundraiser
Saturday, January 7, 2017 - 5:00pm
Cavanal Chorale Performance
Saturday, January 7, 2017 - 7:00pm
Cavanal Chorale Performance
Sunday, January 8, 2017 - 3:00pm
View More
Poll
When do you take down your Christmas tree?
Choices
The day after Christmas
A week
New Year's Day
After New Year's Day
Never
We don't put up a Christmas tree
We don't celebrate Christmas
Other (I'll comment with my opinion)
Older polls
Results
This Week's Deals
The Shop
The Purple Plume
Pocola Health & Rehab
Leon Welding and Repair
Grace Manor
View All Deals
National News
Obituaries
Stock Quotes
Copyright © 2016 The Poteau Daily News | 804 N. Broadway | Poteau, OK 74953 | (918) 647-3188
All property rights for the entire contents of this publication shall be the property of The Poteau Daily News.
No part hereof may be reproduced without prior written consent.
Privacy and Terms of Use
Customize This
X
Username
*
Password
*
Request new password