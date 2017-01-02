2017 LeFlore County Junior High Basketball Tournament Brackets Day 1

YIKES! — Pansy Kidd Middle School player Spencer Wells, center, tries to make a drive to the basket while being defended by Monroe's Chay Larosa, right, as Larosa's teammates Rhett Frasher, left, and Wyatt Riggs, back center, along with PKMS player Jagger Dill watch during opening-round action of the 2017 LeFlore County Junior High Tournament at Razorback Event Center. PDN photo by David SeeleyWHO WANTS ME? — Leflore's Lindsey Waits, left, and Shady Point's Karlli Albert, center, tie up the ball off a rebound as Leflore's Kynli Brannon watches during opening-round action in the 2017 LeFlore County Junior High Tournament on Monday night at Bokoshe Tigers Fieldhouse. PDN photo by David Seeley
Monday, January 2, 2017

2017JHLCTBOYSBRACKET.pdf
2017JHLCTGIRLSBRACKET.pdf