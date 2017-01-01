2017 LeFlore County Junior High Basketball Tournament Brackets [UPDATED]

Both Arkoma-Pocola games on Day 1 of the 2017 LeFlore County Junior High Tournament have been moved to the Arkoma Gym, with the girls' game at 4:30 p.m., followed by the boys' contest at 5:45 p.m.

These new brackets show the change, with any new times for other games showing as well.

The first game of the day at the Heavener Gym will now be the 2:45 p.m. boys play-in game between Shady Point and Cameron, while all games at Bokoshe Tigers Fieldhouse were not changed — other than moving the Arkoma-Pocola boys game to 5:45 p.m. in Arkoma.

The Razorback Event Center games and times were unaffected by the changes.