2017 LeFlore County Junior High Tournament Brackets Day 2

HELP! — Howe's Braydon Oglesby, center, is caught in a double team by Pansy Kidd Middle School defenders Trey Krebbs, left, and Connor Moss during Tuesday's championship quarterfinal game of the 2017 LeFlore County Junior High Tournament at Razorback Event Center. PDN photo by David Seeley
Tuesday, January 3, 2017

Category:

Files: 
2017JHLCTBOYSSBRACKET.pdf
2017JHLCTGIRLSBRACKET.pdf