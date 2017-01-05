2017 LeFlore County Junior High Tournament Brackets Day 4

IN A DILL PICKLE — Spiro's Mekhi Roberson, right, tries to get past Pansy Kidd Middle School defender Jagger Dill during Thursday night's championship semifinal of the 2017 LeFlore County Junior High Tournament at Razorback Event Center. PDN Photo by David SeeleyJUST TRY TO STOP ME! — Pocola's Mika Scott, center, tries to beat the double-team efforts of Whitesboro defenders Kimbri Huett, left, and Holly Bowman during Thursday night's championship semifinals of the 2017 LeFlore County Junior High Tournament at Razorback Event Center. PDN photo by David Seeley
Thursday, January 5, 2017

2017JHLCTBOYSBRACKET.pdf
2017JHLCTGIRLSBRACKET.pdf