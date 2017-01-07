2017 LeFlore County Junior High Tournament Brackets Final Day

FIRST-TIMERS - The Whitesboro Bulldogs won their first-ever LeFlore County Junior High Tournament on Saturday at Razorback Event Center. PDN photo by David SeeleyCOUNTY CHAMPS - The Pocola Lady Indians won the 2017 LeFlore County Junior High Tournament on Saturday afternoon at Razorback Event Center. PDN photo by David Seeley
Saturday, January 7, 2017

Files: 
2017JHLCTBOYSBRACKET.pdf
2017JHLCTGIRLSBRACKET.pdf