2017 LeFlore County Softball Tournament Day 1 Scores/Day 2 Schedule
Opening Round
Leflore 9, Bokoshe 8
Panama 12, Talihina 0
Pocola 8, Arkoma 1
Cameron 6, Whitesboro 3
Winner's-Bracket Quarterfinals
Panama 12, Poteau 6
Heavener 17, Leflore 4
Wister 16, Pocola 3
Howe 10, Cameron 2
Tuesday's Games
Winner's-Bracket Semifinals
Heavener vs. Panama, Field No. 1, 6:30 p.m.
Wister vs. Howe, Field No. 4, 6:30 p.m.
Consolation Opening Round
Pocola vs. Bokoshe, Field No. 1, 5 p.m.
Cameron vs. Talihina, Field No. 2, 5 p.m.
Leflore vs. Arkoma, Field No. 3, 5 p.m.
Poteau vs. Whitesboro, Field No. 4, 5 p.m.
Consolation Second Round
Pocola-Bokoshe winner vs. Cameron-Talihina winner, Field No. 2, 6:30 p.m.
Leflore-Arkoma winner vs. Poteau-Whitesboro winner, Field No. 3, 6:30 p.m.
Consolation Quarterfinals
Pocola-Bokoshe — Cameron-Talihina winner vs. Heavener-Panama loser, Field No. 1, 8 p.m.
Leflore-Arkoma — Poteau-Whitesboro winner vs. Wister-Howe loser, Field No. 4, 8 p.m.
— Compiled by PDN Sports Editor David Seeley
