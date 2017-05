Monday

Dewar at Spiro, DH, 10 a.m.

Tuesday

Howe at Spiro, DH, 10 a.m.

Wednesday

At Spiro

Red Oak vs. Spiro, 10 a.m.

Howe vs. Red Oak, 11:45 a.m.

Howe vs. McCurtain, 1:30 p.m.

McCurtain vs. Spiro, 3:15 p.m.

Thursday

At Spiro

Red Oak vs. Spiro, 10 a.m.

Red Oak vs. Eufaula, 11:45 a.m.

Eufaula vs. Dewar, 1:30 p.m.

Dewar vs. Spiro, 3:15 p.m.

Friday

Stigler at Spiro, DH, 4:30 p.m.