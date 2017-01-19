2017 LeFlore County Tournament Brackets Day 3

YIKES! — Panama's Dawson Restine, center, tries to go up for a shot in between Pocola defenders Devin Hewes, left, and Derek Carter during Wednesday night's consolation semifinal contest in the 85th LeFlore County Tournament at the Cameron Gym. PDN photo by David Seeley
Thursday, January 19, 2017

2017LCTBOYSBRACKETDAY3.pdf
2017LCTGIRLSBRACKETDAY3.pdf