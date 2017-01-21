2017 LeFlore County Tournament Brackets Day 5

A RECE OF THE ACTION — Poteau defender Rece Ward, right, defends Spiro's D'Karre Lynch during first-half action during Friday night's championship semifinal of the 85th LeFlore County Tournament at the University of Arkansas-Fort Smith's Stubblefield Center. PDN photo by David SeeleyBYRD BALL — Talihina's Kariim Byrd, left, brings the ball downcourt against Wister defender Tanner Herrington during Friday night's championship semifinal of the 85th LeFlore County Tournament at the University of Arkansas-Fort Smith's Stubblefield Center. PDN photo by David Seeley
Saturday, January 21, 2017

2017LCTBOYSBRACKETDAY5.pdf
2017LCTGIRLSBRACKETDAY5.pdf