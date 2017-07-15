2017 OK Kids Peewee State Tournament Day 4 Scores/Final Day Schedule
Saturday, July 15, 2017
Peewee State Tournament
At Sallisaw
Loser's-Bracket Semifinal
Perry Maroons 5, Poteau Pirates 1, Poteau Pirates eliminated
Loser's-Bracket Final
Tupelo Tigers 3, Perry Maroons 0, Perry Maroons eliminated
Today's Game
State Championship
Spiro Cardinals vs. Tupelo Tigers, 6 p.m.; if-game, 8 p.m.
Editor's Note: No results from Friday's action in the blue bracket of the Coach-Pitch State Tournament in Clinton were available at this time.
— Compiled by PDN Sports Editor David Seeley
