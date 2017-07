2017 OK Kids State Tournaments Day 3 Scores/Day 4 Schedule

Peewee State Tournament

At Sallisaw

Winner's-Bracket Final

Spiro Cardinals 5, Tupelo Tigers 4

Loser's-Bracket Quarterfinals

Poteau Pirates 5, Elgin Owls 3, Elgin Owls eliminated

Perry Maroons 8, Sallisaw Black Diamonds 5, Sallisaw Black Diamonds eliminated

Today's Games

Loser's-Bracket Semifinal

Poteau Pirates vs. Perry Maroons, 6 p.m., loser eliminated

Loser's-Bracket Final

Poteau Pirates-Perry Maroons winner vs. Tupelo Tigers, 8 p.m., loser eliminated

Coach-Pitch State Tournament

At Clinton

Blue Bracket

Winner's-Bracket Final

Sallisaw Stix 14, Coalgate Rangers 13

Loser's-Bracket Quarterfinals

Red Oak Eagles 16, Lindsay Diamondbacks 0, Lindsay Diamondbacks eliminated

Thomas Terriers 17, Woodward Sluggers 6, Woodward Sluggers eliminated

Loser's-Bracket Semifinal

Red Oak Eagles 14, Thomas Terriers 13, Thomas Terriers eliminated

Today's Games

Loser's-Bracket Final

Red Oak Eagles vs. Coalgate Rangers, 5 p.m., loser eliminated

State Championship

Red Oak Eagles-Coalgate Rangers winner vs. Sallisaw Stix, 6:30 p.m.; if-game, 8 p.m.

Red Bracket

Winner's-Bracket Final

Stillwater A's 16, Kingfisher Yellowjackets 3

Loser's-Bracket Quarterfinals

Caddo Bruins 13, Muskogee OC Crush 3, Muskogee OC Crush eliminated

Heavener Rangers 13, Purcell Piranhas 6, Purcell Pirahnas eliminated

Loser's-Bracket Semifinal

Caddo Bruins 12, Heavener Rangers 6, Heavener Rangers eliminated

Today's Games

Loser's-Bracket Finals

Caddo Bruins vs. Kingfisher Yellowjackets, 5 p.m.

State Championship

Caddo Bruins-Kingfisher Yellowjackets winner vs. Stillwater A's, 6:30 p.m.; if-game, 8 p.m.

— Compiled by PDN Sports Editor David Seeley