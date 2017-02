2017 Organization of Rural Elementary Schools [ORES] Playoff Scores

Division II Regional Tournament at Krebs

Boys Consolation Finals

Hodgen 41, Liberty 30, Hodgen advances to state.

Girls Consolation Finals

Liberty 31, Hodgen 29, Hodgen eliminated.

Division III Regional Tournament at Krebs

Girls Consolation Semifinals

Justice 32, Shady Point 25, Shady Point eliminated.

Division IV Regional Tournament

Friday's Boys Consolation Semifinals at McAlester's Frink-Chambers Middle School

Monroe 26, Fanshawe 23, Fanshawe eliminated.

Friday's Girls Championship Finals at McAlester's Frink-Chambers Middle School

Stidham 42, Monroe 20

Friday's Girls Consolation Semifinals at McAlester's Frink-Chambers Middle School

Fanshawe 32, Forrest Grove 26

Saturday's Consolation Finals at Krebs

Boys

Albion 41, Monroe 25, Monroe eliminated.

Girls

Fanshawe 20, Monroe 18, Fanshawe advances to state; Monroe eliminated.

โ€” Compiled by PDN Sports Editor David Seeley