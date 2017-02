2017 Organization of Rural Elementary Schools [ORES] Playoff Scores/Schedule

Division II Regional Tournament

At Krebs

Boys

Saturday's Championship Semifinals

Hodgen 41, Liberty 18

Tuesday's Championship Finals

Rocky Mountain 39, Hodgen 15

Next Saturday's Consolation Finals

Hodgen vs. Liberty, 2 p.m. (winner to state)

Girls

Saturday's Championship Semifinals

Hodgen 36, Liberty 16

Tuesday's Championship Finals

Rocky Mountain 38, Hodgen 9

Next Staurday's Consolation Finals

Hodgen vs. Liberty, 1 p.m. (winner to state)

Division III

Boys

Saturday's Opening Round Game

At Marble City

Belfonte 68, Shady Point 12, Shady Point eliminated

Girls

Monday's Championship Semifinals

At Krebs

Pleasant Grove 35, Shady Point 31

Friday's Consolation Semifinals

Shady Point vs. Justice, 5 p.m. (winner to play for state berth in Saturday's consolation finals at 3 p.m. in Krebs)

Division IV

At McAlester's Frink-Chambers Middle School

Boys

Saturday's Opening Round

Monroe 48, Tuskahoma 14, Tuskahoma eliminated

Monday's Championship Semifinals

Forrest Grove 51, Monroe 17

Albion 56, Fanshawe 11

Friday's Consolation Semifinal

Fanshawe vs. Monroe, 6 p.m.

Next Saturday's Consolation Final at Krebs

Fanshawe-Monroe winner vs. Albion-Forrest Grove loser, 6 p.m. (winner to state)

Girls

Saturday's Opening Round

Monroe 32, Glover 12, Glover eliminated

Fanshawe 34, Albion 10, Albion eliminated

Monday's Championship Semifinal

Monroe 38, Forrest Grove 36

Stidham 35, Fanshawe 9

Friday's Games

Championship

Monroe vs. Stidham, 7 p.m. (winner to state)

Consolation Semifinal

Fanshawe vs. Forrest Grove, 5 p.m. (loser eliminated)

Next Saturday's Consolation Finals

Fanshawe-Forrest Grove winner vs. Monroe-Stidham loser, 5 p.m. in Krebs (winner to state)

