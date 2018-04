2018 LeFlore County Baseball Tournament Day 1 Scores/Day 2 Schedule

Wednesday's Scores

At Leflore's John Ward Field

Howe 10, Bokoshe 0

Wister 8, Howe 7

Leflore 11, Heavener 1

Leflore 5, Whitesboro 3

At Panama

Cameron 4, Arkoma 2

Spiro 7, Pocola 2

Panama 15, Cameron 0

Thursday's Schedule

Championship Bracket

At Panama

Spiro vs. Panama, 1 p.m.

Leflore vs. Wister, 3 p.m.

Spiro-Panama loser vs. Wister-Leflore loser, 3rd-Place Game, 5 p.m.

Spiro-Panama winner vs. Wister-Leflore winner, Championship Game, 7 p.m.

Consolation Bracket

At Pocola

Consolation Quarterfinals

Cameron vs. Heavener, 11 a.m.

Bokoshe vs. Pocola, 12:30 p.m.

Arkoma vs. Whitesboro 2 p.m.

Cameron-Heavener winner vs. Bokoshe-Pocola winner, 3:30 p.m.

Arkoma-Whitesboro winner vs. Howe, 5 p.m.

Consolation Championship, 6:30 p.m.

โ€” Compiled by PDN Sports Editor David Seeley