2018 LeFlore County Baseball Tournament Day 2/Final Day Scores

LCT CHAMPS — The Panama Razorbacks won the 2018 LeFlore County Baseball Tournament on Thursday night in Panama. PDN photo by David SeeleyLCT MVP — Panama's Jacob Mantooth, right, gets his 2018 LeFlore County Baseball Most Valuable Player plaque from Panama Public Schools Superintendent Grant Ralls. PDN photo by David Seeley
Friday, April 6, 2018

Championship Bracket
At Panama
Semifinals
Panama 4, Spiro 0
Wister 10, Leflore 7
3rd-Place Game
Spiro 7, Leflore 2
Championship
Panama 6, Wister 5
Consolation Bracket
At Pocola
Quarterfinals
Cameron 9, Heavener 1, Heavener eliminated.
Pocola 8, Bokoshe 0, Bokoshe eliminated.
Whitesboro 9, Arkoma 1, Arkoma eliminated.
Semifinals
Pocola 4, Cameron 3, Cameron elimainted.
Whitesboro 5, Howe 4, Howe eliminated.
Finals
Whitesboro 8, Pocola 0
• • •
Most Valuable Player — Jacob Mantooth, Panama.
Editor's Note: Due to the hectic nature of putting the 2018 LeFlore County Baseball Tournament on and since not all coaches were at the same site throughout the day, the All-LeFlore County Baseball Tournament Team will be selected and announced next week.

