2018 LeFlore County Baseball Tournament Day 2/Final Day Scores
Friday, April 6, 2018
Championship Bracket
At Panama
Semifinals
Panama 4, Spiro 0
Wister 10, Leflore 7
3rd-Place Game
Spiro 7, Leflore 2
Championship
Panama 6, Wister 5
Consolation Bracket
At Pocola
Quarterfinals
Cameron 9, Heavener 1, Heavener eliminated.
Pocola 8, Bokoshe 0, Bokoshe eliminated.
Whitesboro 9, Arkoma 1, Arkoma eliminated.
Semifinals
Pocola 4, Cameron 3, Cameron elimainted.
Whitesboro 5, Howe 4, Howe eliminated.
Finals
Whitesboro 8, Pocola 0
• • •
Most Valuable Player — Jacob Mantooth, Panama.
Editor's Note: Due to the hectic nature of putting the 2018 LeFlore County Baseball Tournament on and since not all coaches were at the same site throughout the day, the All-LeFlore County Baseball Tournament Team will be selected and announced next week.
