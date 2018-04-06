2018 LeFlore County Baseball Tournament Day 2/Final Day Scores

Championship Bracket

At Panama

Semifinals

Panama 4, Spiro 0

Wister 10, Leflore 7

3rd-Place Game

Spiro 7, Leflore 2

Championship

Panama 6, Wister 5

Consolation Bracket

At Pocola

Quarterfinals

Cameron 9, Heavener 1, Heavener eliminated.

Pocola 8, Bokoshe 0, Bokoshe eliminated.

Whitesboro 9, Arkoma 1, Arkoma eliminated.

Semifinals

Pocola 4, Cameron 3, Cameron elimainted.

Whitesboro 5, Howe 4, Howe eliminated.

Finals

Whitesboro 8, Pocola 0

• • •

Most Valuable Player — Jacob Mantooth, Panama.

Editor's Note: Due to the hectic nature of putting the 2018 LeFlore County Baseball Tournament on and since not all coaches were at the same site throughout the day, the All-LeFlore County Baseball Tournament Team will be selected and announced next week.