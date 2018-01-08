2018 Leflore County Junior High Tournament Brackets Day 1

HELP! — Panama's Danessa Teague, front, grabs a rebound in front of Whitesboro's Jenna Bowman, left, as Teague's teammate, Gabi Whiteaker, watches during Monday night's opening-round game in the 2018 LeFlore County Junior High Tournament at Razorback Event Center. PDN photo by David SeeleyCOMIN' THROUGH — Leflore's Jenna Woodall, left, drives past Shady Point defender Brinklee Butler during Monday afternoon's opening-round game in the 2018 LeFlore County Junior High Tournament on Nadine Carpenter Court at Leflore High School. PDN photo by David SeeleyCameron's Brextan Castillo, front, tries to get away from Pansy Kidd Middle School defenders, from left, Brett Hoffman, Jacob Smith, Jeron Branscum and J.J. Morton during Monday night's opening-round game of the 2018 LeFlore County Junior High Tournament at Carl Albert State College's Mick Thompson Fieldhouse. Referee, and former Howe Lady Lion, Braden Dorsey, back left, watches the play. Photo by Ramona SmithSHOOT FOR TWO — Hodgen's Jacob Thompson, center, takes a shot in front of Fanshawe's Joe Hammons, left, as Thompson's teammate, Kaleb Hudlow prepares for a rebound during Monday night's opening-round game of the 2018 LeFlore County Junior High Tournament at the Wister Gym. Photo by Alicia Allen
Monday, January 8, 2018

