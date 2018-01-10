2018 Leflore County Junior High Tournament Brackets Day 2

SEE YA! — Heavener's Lexi Chick, front, drives to the basket past Pansy Kidd Middle School's Zoe Nesbitt during Tuesday afternoon's championship quarterfinal game of the 2018 LeFlore County Junior High Tournament at the Wister Gym. PDN photo by David SeeleyHERE I COME! — Spiro's Dajun Byes, left, heads to the basket as Arkoma defender Hunter Harmon defends while, from left, Arkoma's Bryson Cunningham, Spiro's Ethan Robins, Arkoma's Deuce Walden, Spiro's Braxton Peterson and Ryan Rodgers, watch during Tuesday afternoon's championship quarterfinal game of the 2018 LeFlore County Junior High Tournament at the Wister Gym. PDN photo by David Seeley
