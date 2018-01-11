2018 Leflore County Junior High Tournament Brackets Day 4

BALL BATTLERS — Hodgen's Paige Crase, center left, and Howe's Kayley Turner, hidden behind Crase, battle for a loose ball as, from left, Howe's Maddy Nobles and Shiloh Fletcher, Hodgen's Gracie Lute, Howe's Jayce Blake and Hodgen's Abby Huie watch during Thursday night's championship semifinal of the 2018 LeFlore County Junior High Tournament at the Wister Gym. Photo by Alicia AllenPRESSURE SHOT — Hodgen's Logan Davis, far right, tries to get a shot up over Spiro defenders Braxton Peterson, center, and Ethan Robins, right, as Hodgen's Kaleb Hudlow watches during Thursday night's championship semifinal in the 2018 LeFlore County Junior High Tournament at the Wister Gym. Photo by Alicia AllenUP AND OVER — Pocola's Rohan Shah, right, gets a shot up over Panama defender Tustin Timms, center, as Panama's Bladen Morris watches during Thursday's championship semifinal in the 2018 LeFlore County Junior High Tournament at the Wister Gym. Photo by Alicia Allen
Thursday, January 11, 2018

PDF icon 2018JHLCTBOYSBRACKET.pdf
PDF icon 2018JHLCTGIRLSSBRACKET.pdf