2018 Leflore County Junior High Tournament Brackets Day 5

The Pansy Kidd Middle School Pirates won the fifth-place game in the 2018 LeFlore County Junior High Tournament on Friday night at the Wister Gym. PDN photo by David SeeleyThe Cameron Lady Yellowjackets won the fifth-place game in the 2018 LeFlore County Junior High Tournament on Friday night at the Wister Gym. PDN photo by David SeeleyThe Howe Lions won the consolation championship in the 2018 LeFlore County Junior High Tournament on Friday at the Wister Gym. PDN photo by David SeeleyThe Panama Lady Razorbacks won the consolation championship in the 2018 LeFlore County Junior High Tournament on Friday afternoon at the Wister Gym. Photo by Sierra Whiteaker
Friday, January 12, 2018

Files: 
PDF icon 2018JHLCTGIRLSBRACKET.pdf
PDF icon 2018JHLCTBOYSBRACKET.pdf