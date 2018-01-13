2018 Leflore County Junior High Tournament Brackets Day 6

COUNTY GIRLS CHAMPIONS — The Howe Lady Lions won the 2018 LeFlore County Junior High Tournament on Saturday afternoon at Carl Albert State College's Mick Thompson Fieldhouse. Photo by Holly CooperCOUNTY BOYS CHAMPIONS — The Hodgen Bulldogs won the 2018 LeFlore County Junior High Tournament on Saturday at Carl Albert State College's Mick Thompson Fieldhouse. PDN photo by David SeeleyCOUNTY GIRLS RUNNERS-UP — The Pocola Lady Indians were runners-up in the 2018 LeFlore County Junior High Tournament on Saturday afternoon at Carl Albert State College's Mick Thompson Fieldhouse. PDN photo by David SeeleyCOUNTY BOYS RUNNERS-UP — The Panama Razorbacks were runners-up in the 2018 LeFlore County Junior High Tournament on Saturday at Carl Albert State College's Mick Thompson Fieldhouse. PDN photo by David SeeleyCOUNTY GIRLS THIRD-PLACE TEAM — The Heavener Lady Wolves finished third in the 2018 LeFlore County Junior High Tournament on Saturday afternoon at Carl Albert State College's Mick Thompson Fieldhouse. PDN photo by David SeeleyCOUNTY BOYS THIRD-PLACE TEAM — The Pocola Indians finished third in the 2018 LeFlore County Junior High Tournament on Saturday afternoon at Carl Albert State College's Mick Thompson Fieldhouse. PDN photo by David Seeley
Saturday, January 13, 2018

