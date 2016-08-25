AAA offers back to school tips for motorists

Summer is drawing to a close across Oklahoma as schools go back in session. Many will soon return to the classroom; many already have. With thousands of school children walking or biking to and from school, AAA warns drivers to be especially alert and watch for pedestrians before and after school.

The afternoon hours are particularly dangerous for walking children. Over the last decade nationally, nearly one-third of child pedestrian fatalities occurred between 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Distraction has become an everyday problem on the road. Last year, Owasso Mid-High teacher Bobbi White was killed in an automobile collision when a distracted driver crashed into her car.

This year, Bobbi’s mother, Gail, is using back to school as a way to bring awareness to distracted driving. In cooperation with the Owasso Police Department, Gail is placing signs near schools urging motorists to “Drop It & Drive.”

In 2015, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol issued more than 150 citations for texting while driving.

“More than 1,200 children lost their lives in crashes during after-school hours between 2000 and 2010 nationwide,” said Chuck Mai, spokesman for AAA Oklahoma, “and although we’ve seen a steady decrease in the number of tragedies each year, it’s important to remember that it’s up to adult drivers to watch out for children walking and biking to and from school.”

AAA offers six tips to help keep kids safer this school year:

1. Slow down. Speed limits in school zones are reduced for a reason. A pedestrian struck by a vehicle traveling at 25 mph is nearly two-thirds less likely to be killed compared to a pedestrian struck by a vehicle traveling just 10 mph faster.

2. Eliminate distractions. Children often cross the road unexpectedly and may emerge suddenly between two parked cars. Research shows that taking your eyes off the road for just two seconds doubles your chances of crashing. Put down the phone.

3. Reverse responsibly. Every vehicle has blind spots. Check for children on the sidewalk, driveway and around your vehicle before backing up. Teach your children to never play in, under or around vehicles, especially those that are parked.

4. Talk to your teen. Car crashes are the leading cause of death for teens across the U. S., and more than one in four fatal crashes involving teen drivers occurs between 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. Get evidence-based guidance and tips at TeenDriving.AAA.com.

5. Come to a complete stop. Research shows that more than one-third of drivers roll through stop signs in school zones and neighborhoods. Always come to a complete stop, checking carefully for children on sidewalks and in crosswalks before proceeding.

6. Watch for bicycles. Children on bikes are often inexperienced, unsteady and unpredictable. Slow down and allow at least three feet of passing distance between your vehicle and the bicycle. If your child rides a bicycle to school, require that they wear a properly-fitted bicycle helmet on every ride.

Visit www.AAA.com/Safety for more information.