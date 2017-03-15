AAA offers Tipsy Tow for St. Patrick's Day holiday

AAA Oklahoma is offering free rides home for St. Patrick’s Day partiers and their vehicles at no charge this year, if drivers feel unsafe behind the wheel after drinking. This community service is available at no charge to AAA members and non-members alike.

Over St. Patrick’s Day in 2015 in Oklahoma, 158 drivers were involved in crashes where alcohol or drug use was a factor, according to the Oklahoma Highway Safety Office. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says that every 72 minutes on St. Patrick’s Day, an alcohol-related car crash claims a life somewhere in the U.S.

“We all know that judgment is the first casualty when somebody starts to drink alcohol,” said Chuck Mai, spokesman for AAA Oklahoma.

“This leads to poor decision-making, like choosing to drive. It can be a fatal mistake.”

Tipsy Tow is a free alternative to possibly getting a DUI. It’s available from noon on St. Patrick’s Day, Friday, until 4 a.m. on Saturday in metro Tulsa, metro Oklahoma City, Muskogee, Bartlesville, Tahlequah, Enid, Ardmore, Lawton and Shawnee.

“With so many options to driving drunk, it doesn’t make sense to take that chance,” said Mai.

“Choose a designated driver, call a cab, use a ride-sharing service such as Lyft or Uber, or call AAA for a Tipsy Tow.”

To access Tipsy Tow, call ( 800) 222-4357 (AAA-HELP) and say, “I need a Tipsy Tow.” AAA will come get you and your vehicle and make sure both get home safely, no questions asked, within a 15-mile radius from point of pick up.

Tipsy Tow is a AAA Oklahoma program and is not offered nationwide.