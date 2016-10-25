American Indian hoop dancer Lyndon Alec returns to Talihina Fall Festival Oct. 29.

Inside and outside vendor space is still available for this year’s Talihina Fall Festival scheduled for Oct. 29.

It will be held at the Talihina School Agricultural Building on Railroad Street from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.

To help publicize the event, festival organizers recently received a grant from Walmart and a donation from the John Run Car Show to purchase a fall festival sign and have it placed at U.S. Highway 271 and Jackson Street.

Vendors and activities will be along Jackson Street two blocks to the Talihina School Agricultural Building, where more attractions are inside.

Some of the vendors and attractions include quilts, jewelry including Native American jewelry, music, sewn items, Handmade wood bowls, boxes, walking sticks, art dolls, baby cloths, face painting, caramel apples, handmade knives, cakewalk, dream catchers, Christmas items, barbed wire art, afghans, cookies, peanut brittle, Big Truck Adventures, free Bible literature, Pine Cellular, Vintage Jewelry/Plunder, clothing, toys, plants and a Queen Pageant.

Food booths include BK Steaks, Talihina Indian Club, Talihina Senior Center, John Kull and Trailer Park Pickens.

Other attractions includes Indian hoop dancer Lyndon Alec, Circle of Dreams Alpaca Farm, soap-making demonstrations, children’s games and live entertainment.

The entertainment list includes Trapper Coleman, Lara Crank, Denny Coleman, T.J. Johnny and L.J., Flash Back Band, Minna Biggs and the Strolling Family Music Band, Wild Bill Hickok Impersonator Michael Griffith, Dave and Darleen Shaw and the Blue Dawgs Band. Shirley Coleman will be host for the Art Show.

There is still space available to participate in the Art Show.

If you have questions about the festival, would like to serve on the committee or would like to submit ideas, contact the Talihina Chamber of Commerce at (918) 567-3434 or e-mail at chamber@talihinacc.com.