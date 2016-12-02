Angel Tree donations needed. Poteau First United Methodist Women help.
The Poteau First United Methodist Women presented the LeFlore County Youth Services a check for $2,000 on Wednesday afternoon to help with its goal for the Angel Tree this year.
LCYS hopes to raise $24,904 this year to bless 566 angels. With the newest donation, they are up to $18,411.25 and need $6,492.75 to reach their goal.
The deadline for donations is Dec. 7. Donations can be dropped off at 501 N. Broadway in Poteau or mailed to P.O. Box 711, Poteau Ok, 74953.
