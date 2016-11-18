Angels center fielder, nephew of Poteau couple, claims ‘surreal’ second AL MVP Award

Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim outfielder Mike Trout could barely hold back his emotions as he and his family soaked in the news Thursday that Trout was named the 2016 American League Most Valuable Player. The 25-year-old superstar claimed his second MVP honor in three years with 19 first-place votes from 30 members of the Baseball Writers’ Association of America. Trout is the nephew of retired City of Poteau Water Department employee Charles Busonick and his wife, Sandra.