Arkoma basketball boys will be full of experience; Lady Mustangs with new coach for second straight year

The Arkoma Mustangs just finished a historic football season with the most wins in a season in school history, 10 victories. Now, the Mustangs, who were 13-12 last season, will try to parlay that success onto the hardwood. For the second time in two seasons, the Lady Mustangs, who were 7-18 last season, will have a new coach as Paul Cates will take over for Brent Lee — who took over last season for long-time Arkoma coach Connie Ray.