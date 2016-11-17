Arkoma defensive ends proving dividends for Mustangs

“Defense wins championships” is an often-quoted sports axiom. It didn’t win a championship, but it likely won last Friday night’s Class B opening-round playoff game against Oaks at Mustang Field. Junior defensive ends Mykiah Oosahwe and Jason Pryor, who both have nearly 80 tackles this season, spearheaded the defensive charge last week as the Mustangs, who trailed 26-20 at halftime, shut out the Warriors in the second half — enabling the offense to score 36 unanswered points in a 56-26 victory.

The Mustangs advanced to tonight’s 7:30 p.m. Class B second-round playoff game at Weleetka.