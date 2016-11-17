Arkoma defensive ends proving dividends for Mustangs

DYNAMIC DUO — Arkoma junior defensive ends Mykiah Oosahwe, left, and Jason Pryor have been a big reason for the success the Mustangs have enjoyed this season, including getting a record-setting 10th win for the program last Friday night. PDN photo by David Seeley
“Defense wins championships” is an often-quoted sports axiom. It didn’t win a championship, but it likely won last Friday night’s Class B opening-round playoff game against Oaks at Mustang Field. Junior defensive ends Mykiah Oosahwe and Jason Pryor, who both have nearly 80 tackles this season, spearheaded the defensive charge last week as the Mustangs, who trailed 26-20 at halftime, shut out the Warriors in the second half — enabling the offense to score 36 unanswered points in a 56-26 victory.
The Mustangs advanced to tonight’s 7:30 p.m. Class B second-round playoff game at Weleetka.

