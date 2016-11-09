Arkoma football seniors ready for another historic night on Friday

THE MAGNIFICENT SEVEN — The Arkoma Mustangs seniors, from left, Caleb Bise, Seth Key, Tanner Sanders, Daylan Conzley, Matthew Harmon, Cash Womack and Dillon Cope, are ready for another historic Friday night when they entertain the Oaks Warriors in their Class B playoff opener at 7:30 p.m. at Mustang Field. A win will give the school a record 10th victory. PDN photo by David Seeley
Wednesday, November 9, 2016

The current Arkoma Mustangs football seniors have been a part of school history, such as beating Gans for the first time in school history last year, winning a playoff game and playing in a home playoff game. The Mustangs, tied for ninth in the last Class B high school football poll of the season, can make even more history when they entertain the Oaks Warriors at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Mustang Field in the opening round of the playoffs — getting a school-record 10th victory.

