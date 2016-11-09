Arkoma football seniors ready for another historic night on Friday

The current Arkoma Mustangs football seniors have been a part of school history, such as beating Gans for the first time in school history last year, winning a playoff game and playing in a home playoff game. The Mustangs, tied for ninth in the last Class B high school football poll of the season, can make even more history when they entertain the Oaks Warriors at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Mustang Field in the opening round of the playoffs — getting a school-record 10th victory.