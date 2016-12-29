Arkoma QB District B-8 Offensive Player of the Year; Keota duo named district MVP, Defensive Player of the Year
By:
David Seeley
Thursday, December 29, 2016
Three local players nabbed the three top honors of the All-District B-8 Football Team. Arkoma senior quarterback Seth Key was the district’s Offensive Player of the Year, while a Keota duo got the other top individual honors as Trevor Bryant was the district’s Most Valuable Player and Knute Dumas was the Defensive Player of the Year.
Several other Mustangs and Lions made the All-District B-8 Team.
Category: