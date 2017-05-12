Bacone women’s soccer coach signs fourth Poteau Lady Pirate player

BACK TO SOCCER — Haley Hall, seated right, a 2016 Poteau High School graduate and a former Lady Pirates soccer team member, signs a letter of intent with Bacone College in a signing ceremony Friday afternoon inside the high school. Sharing the moment is Poteau coach, and Hall’s mother, Shanna, seated left, and Bacone coaches Rachael Cooper, back left, and Mireya Navas. PDN photo by David Seeley
Friday, May 12, 2017
POTEAU, OK

For the third time this spring, Bacone College women’s soccer coach Rachael Cooper came to Poteau High School to sign another Lady Pirate soccer player. However, this signee is unique. Cooper signed Haley Hall, who played for the Lady Pirates for four years until graduating last spring, in a signing ceremony Friday morning in the high school. Hall becomes the fourth Lady Pirate soccer player Cooper signed this spring, joining Emma Sandstoe, Dominique Webster and Brianna Battiest.

