Bacone women’s soccer coach signs fourth Poteau Lady Pirate player

For the third time this spring, Bacone College women’s soccer coach Rachael Cooper came to Poteau High School to sign another Lady Pirate soccer player. However, this signee is unique. Cooper signed Haley Hall, who played for the Lady Pirates for four years until graduating last spring, in a signing ceremony Friday morning in the high school. Hall becomes the fourth Lady Pirate soccer player Cooper signed this spring, joining Emma Sandstoe, Dominique Webster and Brianna Battiest.