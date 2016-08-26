Balloon Fest volunteers sought

The Poteau Chamber of Commerce is looking for volunteers to help with this year's festival.

The festival is Oct. 14-15.

Volunteer registration is available at http://poteauchamberofcommerce.volunteerlocal.com/volunteer/?id=7088.

Volunteers are needed for attendants at events Cockrill's Critters, Derek Cook FMX, Famous Flying Dogs, Mud Pit Races, the balloon field, main gate vendor entrance and parking on the main grounds.