Black history: CASC exhibit focuses on Oklahomans

The exhibit, “Early Oklahoma: Black Hope/Black Dreams,” will be on display at the Carl Albert State College libraries in honor of Black History Month.

The CASC Student Affairs department is sponsoring the exhibit next Tuesday through Feb. 8 at the Joe E. White Library on the Poteau campus and Feb. 12 through March 2 at the Delores O’Guin Mitchell Library on the Sallisaw campus.

The community is invited to visit the exhibit at either of the libraries.

The exhibit is part of the Oklahoma Historical Society’s Oklahoma History Center Traveling Exhibits program and features the accomplishments of three individuals who had a vision for greater opportunity and equality for themselves and others.

Their accomplishments opened doors and opened minds; their influence reached beyond their generations and lifespan.

Edward “Edwin” Preston McCabe arrived in Oklahoma Territory in 1889. He was experienced in finance, law, land development and politics. McCabe sought a place where African Americans could establish their own towns similar to other groups of Americans.

Roscoe Dunjee was a newspaperman, activist, humanitarian and a man of extraordinary conviction and legendary accomplishment. He was one of the most influential men in Oklahoma history. As he was only one generation removed from slavery, Dunjee was a general on the battlefield for civil rights. Founded in 1915, Dunjee’s newspaper was titled the Black Dispatch. Dunjee also took aim at the legal system and the issues, incidents and laws that deprived African Americans of their rights of citizenship and human dignity.

Ada Lois Sipuel Fisher was the first African American admitted to the University of Oklahoma Law School on June 18, 1949, and the first to graduate in August 1951. Through her, African Americans succeeded in challenging the separate but equal doctrine as it applied to educational opportunities.