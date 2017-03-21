Blood drives slated this week, next

Oklahoma Blood Institute is celebrating 40 years of saving local lives through blood donation, and needs hero donors to roll up their sleeves and give their unique, life-saving gift this spring.

Healthy adults, age 16 and older, can usually give blood. Blood drives will be held locally on:

• Wednesday at Howe High School from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

• Thursday at Panama High School from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

• March 30, at Choctaw Casino Pocola, from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

• April 1, at Poteau Walmart, from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Donors will receive a free, vintage-style 40th anniversary “Hero” T-shirt in their choice of color: blue, purple or green.

In 1977, Oklahoma Blood Institute made a commitment to be the donor-to-patient lifeline, providing hope, healing and comfort to local patients. Oklahoma Blood Institute is a non-profit, independent blood center that now serves more than 160 hospitals, medical facilities and air ambulances statewide.

“Oklahoma Blood Institute is dedicated to continuing our legacy of health, service, community and innovation,” said John Armitage, M.D., Oklahoma Blood Institute president and CEO.

“Forty years ago, Oklahoma Blood Institute was established with the goal of saving local lives and serving our local hospitals. We could not accomplish that without the real heroes, our selfless blood donors.”

Oklahoma Blood Institute relies solely on donations from an average of 1,200 volunteer donors each day to meet the needs of patients statewide. One blood donation can save as many as three lives, and takes only about an hour.

If donors choose to forgo the t-shirt, funds will be donated to Global Blood Fund, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization helping secure much-needed supplies for blood centers in developing countries.

Appointments to donate blood are not required but can be made by visiting obi.org or calling Greg at (479) 652-2362.