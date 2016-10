The Blood, Sweat and Tears conference hosted by Green Country Cowboy Church of Poteau will be held Oct. 7-9. The event begins at 6:30 p.m. Guest appearances will be BJ Jordan, Bunk Skelton, Beau Hague, Jason Taylor and Russ Weaver.

The church is located at 239*80 Kerr Mansion Road in Poteau. For more information call (918) 649-3905.