Blues Traveler to visit Pocola casino

A Grammy award winning band will perform April 7 at the Choctaw Casino Resort Pocola.

Blues Traveler will start its spring tour at the casino to celebrate their 30th anniversary. The group is led by lead singer John Popper, reached their success in the 1990s with hits like "Hook" and "Run-Around," which won a Grammy for Best Rock Performance by a duo or group in 1995.

The group continues to tour and record music as an independent act, releasing its 20th album 'Blow Up The Moon" in 2015. They have been featured on "Roseanne" and films such as Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls and Speed.

Tickets went on sale Feb. 10. The concert beings at 8 p.m. and tickets start at $39.

They are available at www.ticketmaster.com or by phone at (800) 745-3000. For more information, visit www.choctawcasinos.com.